Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

ROCHE

The Swiss pharma company reiterated that only those people showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested with assays from the Swiss company and others. There currently is not sufficient capacity to extend testing to the broader population, though Roche said it is working around the clock too boost availability.

SGS

The company’s annual general meeting is due to take place without shareholders being present in person.

ADECCO GROUP

Silchester International Investors LLP’s stake in Adecco Group edges up to 5.02% as of March 19.

NESTLE

The food group said in its annual report published on Tuesday it was continuously monitoring returns and strategic options for its stake in French cosmetics firm L’Oreal .

It also said its annual general meeting was maintained, but without the physical presence of shareholders.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said COVID-19 would have a material impact on group performance in full year 2020. The company wants to ensure business continuity to deliver its bakery products, but it is cutting costs and jobs.

* Novartis said that data up to five years after dosing the gene therapy Zolgensma in patients with spinal muscular atrophy showed significant improvements in survival and motor milestone achievement.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO GROUP AG: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 33 FROM CHF 43

ECONOMY

