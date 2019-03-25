Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

WATCHES

The chief executive of LVMH’s Bulgari brand wants its watch business to be in the top ten makers of Swiss watches, he told Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tecan Group announced it signed agreements to acquire a supplier to integrate the manufacturing of parts for its liquid handling pump portfolio.

* Wisekey said its net loss decreased to $16.3 million

* Implenia said it won a 100 million franc contract as part of a group to replace a dam at Grimselsee

* Warteck Invest said it had a record result in 2018 of 18.7 million francs

* CHAM said that the company should no longer achieve positive result from operating activities until expected completion of first construction phases in 2022.

* Ascom said it is selling the Technologiepark Teningen in Germany, leading to a mid-single-digit million franc book gain as the Swiss company disposes of real estate that once housed its Energy Systems business before it was sold in 2003

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)