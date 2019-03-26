Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investis Holding said it has reduced its stake in the hotel and resort project company La Foncière de la Dixence SA to 41.7 percent.

*Novartis’ Sandoz said it launched the availability of Treprostinil Injection in the United States, sold by United Therapeutics Corporation, including 180 days of marketing exclusivity.

* Sika said it was expanding its production facility in Senegal by opening an mortar factory at its existing site in Dakar.

* Cassiopea announced positive results from a phase III study for its Winlevi product.

* Huber + Suhner - Abegg Holding, one of the company’s biggest shareholders, said it has sold 2 million shares - equivalent to 10.04 percent - in Huber + Suhner at 75 francs per share in an accelerated book building.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)