Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.2 percent higher at 8,613 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

GlaxoSmithKline will buy Novartis’s NOVN.S 36.5 percent stake in their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13.0 billion in cash, the partners said on Tuesday.

NESTLE

The company is launching a lower-sugar Milkybar made with a new version of the sweetener which could help ease the $185 billion confectionery industry’s growing public health headache.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it has priced the $1.5 billion bond offering it has launched, with the funds being earmarked for general corporate purposes and a portion of its acquisition of GE’s Industrial Solutions business.

* Sensirion said the over-allotment option has been fully exercised in its upcoming initial public offering.

* Baloise reported full year profit attributable to shareholders up 2.5 percent at 548.0 million Swiss francs.

* Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan aims to more than double the pharmaceutical company’s sales in China over the next five years and gain faster reimbursement for cutting-edge cancer drugs as the country speeds up approvals, Bloomberg reported.

* Ypsomed said it has established its first subsidiary in Canada.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said it will propose Isabel Corinna Knauf as a new independent member of the board of directors at its AGM. Two current members Vladimir Polienko and Dr Heinz Schumacher will not stand for re-election.

* Cassiopea, a clinical stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology products, has announced the lists of candidates proposed for the board of directors at its AGM next month.

* SHL Telemedicine reported full year net profit of $2.4 million. [SHLTN.S>]

* Warteck Invest reported full year profit of 16.4 million Swiss francs.

* Vifor Pharma said it has concluded a agreement with Zeria to market Veltassa in Japan.