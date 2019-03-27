Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,419 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent.

* Swiss drugmaker Roche said it would close its manufacturing plant in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, shuttering operations over the next five years before selling the plot.

* Swiss Prime Site AG’s annual general meeting approved all board recommendations.

* Implenia AG’s shareholders approved all proposals at annual general meeting.

* Abegg Holding AG, as a shareholder of 10.0 percent in Huber+Suhner AG, has fully divested its stake.

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding reported full year net profit of 127.5 million Swiss franks.

ECONOMY

ZEW Investor Sentiment due at 0900 GMT.