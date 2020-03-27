Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 9,174 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Global job losses from the coronavirus crisis could far exceed the 25 million estimated just days ago, U.N. officials said on Thursday, as U.S. jobless claims surged to record levels, starkly showing the scale of the economic disaster.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim ditched its profit forecast for 2020 and announced spending cuts to counter the downturn in construction caused by the coronavirus, the world’s biggest cement maker said on Friday, adding it is not currently planning job cuts.

It also said that due to the impact of coronavirus, its guidance for 2020 was no longer valid.

ROCHE

The drugmaker has struck a deal with Britain to increase the country’s coronavirus testing capacity, Channel 4 News reported on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria reported full-year revenue rose by 42% to CHF 933.2 million.

* The FDA accepted Roche’s new drug application for Xofluza influenza treatment for children.

* Adval Tech Holding reported full-year EBITDA fell by 11.1% to CHF 18.4 million.

* Edisun Power Europe reported full-year EBITDA of CHF 10.3 million.

* Zur Rose Group said it completed placement of convertible bonds due 2025

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SWISSCOM AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 338 FROM CHF 445

* SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 87 FROM CHF 95

* SFS GROUP AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 50 FROM CHF 60 - Reuters News

* SCHINDLER HOLDING AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 215 FROM CHF 220

* GEBERIT AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 380 FROM CHF 420

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 390 FROM CHF 440

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS PRICE TARGET TO EUR 28 FROM EUR 33

* VAT GROUP AG: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 130 FROM CHF 150

EX-DIVIDEND

Givaudan - 62 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)