Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,398 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

ABB published its annual report, saying Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer received a total compensation of 8.54 million Swiss francs last year.

GIVAUDAN

Annual general meeting due

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investis said its net profit excluding revaluation effect rose by a third to 36 million Swiss francs ($36.18 million) in 2018.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said it generated a profit of 47.8 million Swiss francs last year.

* Logitech International said Senior Vice President Marcel Stolk resigned as a member of Logitech’s group management team, effective March 31.

* Metall Zug said it nominated Sandra Emme, Claudia Pletscher and Dominik Berchtold to be elected to its board of directors.

* Meyer Burger Technology said Oxford PV intends to place up to 62.29 million of Meyer Burger shares.

* Orascom Development said its largest Egyptian subsidiary generated net income of 500.2 million EGP ($28.96 million) in 2018.

* Orior AG said that Andreas Lindner will assume the role of chief financial officer in October 2019

* Santhera said it plans to file an application for conditional marketing authorization for Puldysa (idebenone) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with the European Medicines Agency in the second quarter of 2019.

* Swiss Prime Site said Lonza was renting an additional 8000 m2 at its Stuecki Park site in Basel.

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it appointed Daniel Kummer to lead its private client business.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) ($1 = 17.2700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)