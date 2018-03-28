Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,565 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

* Food giants Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Unilever are expected to bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks health nutrition business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Separately, Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider said in an interview in NZZ the group was still negotiating with European buying group Agecore to end a spat over prices.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s Chugai unit said on Wednesday that a court in Tokyo had ruled that Shire’s claim regarding the Swiss drugmaker’s new Hemlibra haemophilia medicine should be dismissed in its entirety.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ams said it implemented a revised earn-out structure gaining 100 percent acceptance by former Heptagon shareholders to reflect higher-than-expected capital expenditure requirements.

* Implenia said its order backlog rose to 6.4 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter, compared to 6.0 billion francs at the end of 2017.

* Bucher Industries said it had taken over the remainder of the Emhart glass joint venture in China that it did not already own. It gave no financial details of the transaction.

* Vaudoise Assurances said its consolidated full-year net profit fell to 120.7 million francs, hurt by its claims burden.

* Plazza Immobilien said it expects to see a significant increase in 2018 property income of around one quarter.

* Cembra Money Bank said it signed a partnership pact with Swiss startup Lendico, adding it expects the deal to begin adding to earnings in 2019.

* Givaudan said Chris Thoen, head of Global Science & Technology, decided for private reasons to retire at the end of August 2018.

ECONOMY

* Swiss investor sentiment for March due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)