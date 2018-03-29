Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at 8,756 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to buy a 25 percent stake in Swiss Re AG worth about $9.6 billion as the firms’ talks over a potential deal advance, Bloomberg reported. The talks are centering on 100 to 105 Swiss francs a share, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, adding that the terms of the potential deal were still fluid and that the companies could fail to reach an agreement.

Shares indicated 2.9 percent higher.

ABB

The engineering group holds its annual shareholder meeting

NESTLE

The food group restated its 2017 financial statements to take account of new accounting practices and the reorganisation of its infant nutrition business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S): ‍submits biologics license application in U.S. for its lead drug emapalumab​

* Medartis places all shares in overallotment option from IPO, bringing total proceeds to 142.6 million francs

* Aevis Victoria SA: FY EBITDA CHF 79.4 million (CHF 74.6 million in 2016)‍​

* Perfect Holding SA: net loss for the year of CHF 0.26 million (loss of CHF 1.0 million in 2016)

* FINMA panel rejects appeal against Takeover Board’s ruling on SHL Telemedicine Ltd

* Allreal Holding AG sells management business for third parties

* Addex raises CHF 40 million in capital increase ‍​

ECONOMY

KOF leading indicator for March due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)