Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

A U.S. federal judge rejected the company’s bid to dismiss a revised lawsuit claiming that it defrauded consumers by filling bottles of its Poland Spring water with ordinary groundwater.

Additionally, Colgate-Palmolive is among the bidders for the consumer arm of Nestle’s skin-care business, Bloomberg reported. ​

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Meyer Burger announced the acquisition of a major equity stake in Oxford Photovoltaics, as announced on March 21.

ECONOMY

* Swiss March KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 93.9

* The Swiss National Bank remains committed to its expansive monetary policy to tackle the “highly-valued” franc, governing board member Andrea Maechler said, as the safe-haven currency hit its highest value against the euro in 20 months. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)