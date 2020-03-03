Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 3(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISS RE/UBS

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is poised to become chairman of Swiss Re next year after leaving the helm of Switzerland’s biggest bank, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

Novartis unit Sandoz has agreed to pay $195 million to reach a deferred prosecution agreement aimed at resolving antitrust charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Q4 results due

JULIUS BAER

Annual report due

LOGITECH

The computer peripherals maker is expected to give its outlook for its 2021 business year at its investor day in New York.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said 2019 group profit rose by 0.5% to 138.3 million Swiss francs ($144.35 million)

* Oerlikon posted full-year group net loss of 66 million Swiss francs

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS * Jefferies initiates ABB with underperform rating and price target of 18.50 Swiss francs

ECONOMY

Swiss Q4 GDP due at 0645 GMT. Q4 GDP is seen +0.2% q/q, +1.3% y/y. ($1 = 0.9581 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)