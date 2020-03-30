Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 30(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1% higher at 9,086 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus reached 257 and the number of confirmed cases 14,336 on Sunday, according to the public health agency.

GOVERNMENT HELP

The Swiss government could increase a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.93 billion) loan programme to help keep companies afloat and save jobs amidst the coronavirus crisis, the finance minister told weekly Sonntagsblick. “It is possible that we might have to step this up,” Ueli Maurer said in an interview published on Sunday. “The 20 billion are tight.”

ABB

The Swiss engineering group became the latest company to warn about the impact of the coronavirus on its profits, saying all of its businesses would suffer in the first quarter.

Shares were indicated down 3.9%, but they are also trading ex-dividend on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan sees his Sandoz generics unit’s malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine as the company’s biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

UBS

Axel Lehmann, the head of the bank’s Swiss business, said the lender has granted loans under the state’s coronavirus emergency scheme totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs on Thursday and Friday. The lender will stick to its promise to not pass on negative interest rates to small savers, he told NZZ am Sonntag.

UBS Group is maintaining its previously announced dividend for 2019, the Swiss bank said on Monday, despite guidance from markets supervisor FINMA to reconsider payouts to shareholders as the coronavirus threatens the world economy.

VONTOBEL

Annual general meeting takes place without shareholders physically present.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bossard Holding maintains dividend but at a reduced level.

* Novartis said new analysis further showed durable and potent LDL-C reduction with inclisiran, an investigational first-in-class sirna cholesterol-lowering treatment.

* Schindler on Friday lowered its guidance for 2020 and now expects revenue growth in the range of zero to minus 10% in local currencies, versus zero to plus 5% previously, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* Landis+Gyr Group on Friday said it had started to experience some impacts related to COVID-19 and some further weakness in demand in North America.

* Straumann Holding AG on Friday said it had successfully completed the placement of a CHF 280 million bond.

EX-DIVIDEND

ABB - 0.80 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.

Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 81.6.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 403 FROM CHF 471

* VONTOBEL HOLDING AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 54 FROM CHF 74.5

* EFG INTERNATIONAL AG: CITIGROUP CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM BUY; CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 5.9 FROM CHF 7.7

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 35.5 FROM CHF 46.5

* SGS SA: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 2300 FROM CHF 2500