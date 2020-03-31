Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7% higher at 9,237 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Switzerland may have to expand its emergency fund for companies hit by coronavirus disruption, a government official said on Monday, after banks loaned out 6.6 billion Swiss francs ($6.89 billion) in the first four days of the scheme.

Switzerland, with a population of 8.6 million people, has suffered 295 deaths from the virus, while the number of positive tests had risen to 15,475 on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse could restrain 2020 bonuses in a show of unity with victims of the coronavirus epidemic in Switzerland, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein said on Monday.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss asset and wealth manager said it is feeling the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus and the oil price shock. Vontobel said annualised net inflows of 5.2 billion Swiss francs as of March 24 had exceeded its 4-6% growth target range, but it was seeing higher levels of uncertainty among clients. “This sentiment, combined with increasing caution on the part of investors, is likely to continue over the course of the year,” the company said in a statement after its annual general meeting.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The chocolate maker said its goal to grow organic sales by 5-7% this year was no longer valid as the coronavirus epidemic hit sales. It confirmed its mid- to long-term growth targets and its dividend, including the special dividend proposed for the group anniversary.

ABB

Swiss engineering company ABB confirmed it is testing some of its staff in Switzerland for coronavirus infections, following a Tages-Anzeiger newspaper report on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Coltene Holding AG: board of directors proposes dividend reduction, will propose to annual general meeting on 2 April 2020 that a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.50 per registered share be approved

* SoftwareOne Holding AG: proposes dividend of CHF 0.21 per share for 2019; FY reported profit up 59.9% to CHF 125.0 million

* LASTMINUTE.COM NV: delays publication of FY audited results due to coronavirus pandemic uncertainities

* Peach Property Group AG: Current COVID-19 crisis without negative effects on group to date; FY earnings after taxes soar to CHF 91.0 million (previous year: CHF 45.3 million)

* Metall Zug AG: Metall Zug AG- V-Zug has appointed Peter Spirig as new CEO

* Vifor Pharma AG: AGM will take place as planned on 14 May under extraordinary conditions

* Schindler Holding AG: to deliver 103 escalators and 73 elevators to metro tunnel project in Melbourne, Australia

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 11 FROM CHF 15

* ABB LTD: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 21 FROM CHF 24

* SCHINDLER HOLDING: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 196 FROM CHF 235

* SIKA AG: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 210.3 FROM CHF 206

* FORBO HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 1580 FROM CHF 1790

ECONOMY

* Swiss February retail sales due at 0630 GMT

* Swiss February official reserve assets due at 0700 GMT