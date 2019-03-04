Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,405 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The SNB made 2.05 billion Swiss francs ($2.05 billion) from negative interest rates during 2018, the central bank said on Monday, one of the measures it uses to curb demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Separately, trade union Unia head Vania Alleva has been nominated to join the Swiss National Bank’s bank council, to replace Daniel Lampart whose term reaches its statutory limit in April this year.

Alpiq

The Swiss utility reported its fourth annual loss in five years as its hydropower and nuclear facilities again struggled. It is reviewing the sale of Czech coal plants.

PANALPINA

The logistics company’s board is speaking with DSV after the Danish freight forwarder increased its takeover offer to $4.3 billion last month, a newspaper reported.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

CFO Andre Krause told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 after Sunrise’s planned takeover of Liberty Global’s UPC Switzerland will allow his company to pay a short-term dividend that is not necessarily covered by the equity free cash flow, which he said means the deal will immediately benefit shareholders.

Separately, Liberty Global said under certain circumstances, Sunrise Communications agreed to pay Liberty a termination fee of 50 million Swiss francs. Sunrise said it is confident that the deal will go through.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

The Zurich airport operator lost out to India’s Adani in a race for facilities being privatised in the south Asian country, but a spokeswoman told Schweiz am Wochenende that Flughafen Zuerich continues to be focused on international projects in Latin America and Asia, where the company just opened an office in Kuala Lumpur.

GAM HOLDING

The whistleblower who raised concerns over a former star fund manager at GAM has been made redundant after he triggered a crisis at the fund manager last year, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva said it a joint venture between Cargill and DSM had been finalized, a development the Swiss company said would help bring EverSweet sweeteners to market faster

* Kardex said its 2018 full year net profit was up 20.4 percent to 38.3 million euros.

* Orior said 2018 net profit was up 25.8 percent to 31.8 million Swiss francs.

* CEVA Logistics said it is expanding its partnership with IKEA as they open a facility on Staten Island.

* Julius Baer sait it has acquired an additional 30 percent in Mexican wealth manager NSC Asesores, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, taking its overall stake to 70 percent.

* Novartis said it has had positive studies for its Cosentyx arthritis medicine in China

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

UBS - Moody’s assigns deposit ratings of Aa3/P-1 to UBS Europe SE

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled