Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,384 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker said on Tuesday it expected organic sales to grow 5-7 percent this year, in line with mid-term targets, as it works to improve the performance in its North American unit.

ROCHE

Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan is due to brief shareholders on recent activities at the annual general meeting in Basel, including the Swiss drugmaker’s $4 billion gambit into gene therapy with the purchase of Spark Therapeutics.

PANALPINA

The Swiss freight forwarder board on Tuesday said it would back a proposal by its largest shareholder to shift to a one-share, one-vote system over opposition from activist investor Cevian amid a fight over the company’s future.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OC Oerlikon said net income increased by 62.3 percent to 245 million Swiss francs in 2018 and it expected order intake and sales to exceed 2.7 billion francs this year.

* VP Bank said it recorded a net inflow of new money of 3.2 billion Swiss francs in 2018, while higher investment caused group net income to decline 16.8 percent to 54.7 million francs.

* Lonza has adjusted its mid-term guidance, slightly lowering its sales outlook and slightly upping its margin forecast, to reflect the divestment of its water care business.

* Forbo Holding AG reported 2018 full year net sales of 1,327.0 million Swiss francs compared to 1,246.4 million Swiss francs a year earlier.

* Ascom said it won a long-term enterprise contract worth 650,000 Swiss francs with a major Dutch courthouse.

* Novartis said its Cosentyx bested Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara in a study, the latest salvo in a psoriasis drug fight that has also seen J&J touting its own data.

* Inficon said Q4 operating income slipped to $14.9 million, as profit margins narrowed.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said its full-year net loss about tripled to 15.04 million euros as revenue declined

* DKSH Holding said it is buying technology distributor SPC

* Feintool International proposed paying a dividend of 2 francs per share and expects 2019 EBIT to be slightly higher than in the previous year.

* Tornos said its board had nominated Till Fust to succeed Frank Brinken who would not stand for re-election to the board at the annual general meeting on April 10.

ECONOMY

Swiss February consumer prices due. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.