Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,407 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LOGITECH

Company holds analyst and investor day. Logitech on Wednesday reaffirmed its 2019 outlook, seeing sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

ASCOM

Shareholder Veraison said it has withdrawn support from Ascom leadership, arguing the Swiss communications equipment company is not fulfilling its potential including in the health care branch and that it should consider all options including a sale as the sector consolidates, newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.

COMPANY NEWS

* Autoneum said it expects a first-half loss in 2019 and forecast that current-year revenue would stagnate at around 2.3 billion Swiss francs, the level of 2018. The maker of acoustic dampening systems for automobiles added that “sound profitability” would be reached again in 2021.

* Roche said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its supplemental new drug application for its flu drug Zofluza for treatment of people at high risk of complications from the viral disease. Roche expects a decision by Nov. 4

* Leclanche said it expects 2018 revenue of more than 47 million francs, up from 18 million in 2017

* Helvetia saide it planned to boost its dividend by 1 franc per share to 24 francs per share.

* Kudelski Group said it and Medisante have signed an agreement to bring enterprise-grade security to remote patient monitoring.

* Bucher Industries AG said it increased sales by 16 percent in 2018 and reached a profit of 215 million Swiss francs ($213.93 million).

* Banque Cantonale de Valais said its 2018 gross interest income decreased by 1.1 percent.

* Dormakaba Holding said first-half net profit rose to 126.7 million francs

* Bossard Holding said full-year net income was 85.4 million francs ($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs)