Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

2018 results due. Sales seen 6 pct higher. Poll:

LONZA

Annual report due. The company said on Jan. 30 its core operating profit rose 14.1 percent and sales rose 9 percent in 2018. However, Lonza lowered its mid-term sales outlook on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Schindler Holding announced the formation of a start-up created to optimise management of real estate assets.

*Ascom Holding said it gave the 2019 target of a 3 to 5 percent revenue growth and proposed a dividend of 0.45 Swiss francs ($0.4482) per share.

*Sensirion Holding posted a 2018 operating loss of 4.4 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

February jobless data due at 0645 GMT. Unadj unemployment rate seen at 2.7 percent (previous: 2.8), adj rate seen flat at 2.4 percent. ($1 = 1.0041 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)