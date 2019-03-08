Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down percent 0.33 percent at 9,294 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The pharma giant has received European Commission approval for its Tecentriq drug in combination with Avastin and chemotherapy as an initial treatment for people with a specific type of lung cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance paid Chief Executive Mario Greco 8.8 million Swiss francs ($8.72 million)in 2018, up from 8.6 million Swiss francs a year earlier, it disclosed in its annual report.

*Mobilezone said its operating profit rose 4.8 percent in fiscal 2018.

*Bachem Holding reported full-year sales of 282.5 million Swiss francs ($279.68 million). The company also said it was planning a capital increase corresponding to 2.9 percent of its market capital, primarily aimed at reducing debt.

*Zehnder Group acquired Dutch company Recair.

* Barry Callebaut said it has opened a new office in Beijing to increase its sales representatives in China, and had extended its distribution network across 21 cities in the country.

* Addex Therapeutics said its 2018 fiscal year operating income came to 6.8 million Swiss francs.

* Asmallworld said it was naming Dario Bertucci as managing director of ASW Hospitality.

* Airopack Technology Group said it was restructuring its manufacturing site in the Netherlands, with the loss of up to 82 jobs.

* Swissquote said it sees 5-10 percent growth in operating revenues in 2019 but expects its pre-tax profit to fall by 10 million francs from the 2018 figure.

* SFS Group said its FY2018 net profit rose 22 percent to 193.9 million francs.

* VAT Group said it sees nets sales of 120 to 130 million francs for Q1 2019.

* Tecan Group said it will collaborate with Qiagen to streamline preanalytical processing of Quantiferon-TB gold plus.

* Starrag Group said its full year operating profit fell to 11.1 million francs.

* Zug Estates said its full year net income increased 8.9 percent to 28.6 million Swiss francs. ($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.0094 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)