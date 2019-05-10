Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
LafargeHolcim has agreed to sell its operations in the Philippines in a deal which values the business at $2.15 billion, the world’s largest cement maker said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with selling off operations in fringe markets[nL5N22L8GV}
The company’s India unit has received the approval of minority shareholders to pay 4 percent of its annual turnover to its Zurich-based parent company, a media report said on Friday.
Switzerland’s biggest lender is part of a group totalling seven banks that are set to be fined by EU cartel regulators in the coming weeks for rigging foreign exchange markets, sources told Reuters late on Thursday.
*Interroll said it was investing $11 million in its Atlanta production site.
*Comet Holding said Beat Malacarne will take over as interim Chief Financial Officer.
*Leclanche on Thursday said that a resolution to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 0.10 Swiss francs from 1.50 francs was not approved by shareholders.
Alcon - Baird starts with “outperform” rating.
