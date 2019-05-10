Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim has agreed to sell its operations in the Philippines in a deal which values the business at $2.15 billion, the world’s largest cement maker said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with selling off operations in fringe markets[nL5N22L8GV}

ABB

The company’s India unit has received the approval of minority shareholders to pay 4 percent of its annual turnover to its Zurich-based parent company, a media report said on Friday.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest lender is part of a group totalling seven banks that are set to be fined by EU cartel regulators in the coming weeks for rigging foreign exchange markets, sources told Reuters late on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Interroll said it was investing $11 million in its Atlanta production site.

*Comet Holding said Beat Malacarne will take over as interim Chief Financial Officer.

*Leclanche on Thursday said that a resolution to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 0.10 Swiss francs from 1.50 francs was not approved by shareholders.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Alcon - Baird starts with “outperform” rating.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.