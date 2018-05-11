Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SIKA

French building materials company Saint-Gobain is set to take a large stake in Switzerland’s Sika AG while abandoning its quest for control in a deal that would end a nearly four-year-old hostile takeover attempt.

NOVARTIS

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to deliver a long-anticipated speech on Friday on curbing prescription drug costs, health industry insiders expect little in the way of policies that would hurt the drugmakers he once accused of “getting away with murder.”

Novartis confirmed it had a $1.2 million contract with the firm of Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, adding it soon realised it had made a mistake but had not been able to stop payments until the deal ended.

NESTLE

The Swiss food giant’s $7 billion licensing deal for Starbucks’ retail business gives it a much-needed boost in its battle against JAB, the privately owned investment firm stirring up the coffee industry with a string of deals.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s bid to expand use of its immunotherapy Tecentriq to more cancers suffered a blow on Thursday when the world’s biggest maker of oncology drugs announced it had failed a combination trial against colorectal cancer.

RICHEMONT

The online luxury retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter is on track to be de-listed following the end of a takeover offer launched by Cartier owner Richemont, data from the Italian bourse showed on Wednesday. Yoox reported on Thursday that Richemont’s holding had reached nearly 95 percent of its shares.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements for Methylene Blue MMX.

POLYPHOR

Polyphor said on Friday it decided to increase the Upsize Option of its upcoming share offering from 40 million Swiss francs to 55 million, targeting to raise total gross proceeds of up to 165 million francs. It also announced a narrowed price range of 35 francs to 38 francs per share, from 30-40 francs previously.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* VAT Group said on Wednesday that it successfully launched its first bond over 200 million Swiss francs.