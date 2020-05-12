Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,681 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The World Health Organization said that “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.

Asian shares skidded on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

LOGITECH

The maker of computer peripherals reported a 13.6% rise in fourth-quarter sales as more people used its products while working from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

DUFRY

Sales slumped 94.1% in April as travel curbs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic remained in place in most of the Swiss aiport retailer’s locations.

The world’s largest duty-free retailer reported turnover at constant currency of 1.44 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion)in the first quarter, marking an organic growth decline of 21.4% from a year ago.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life maintained its 2021 targets, saying its business model could weather the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Idorsia and Neurocrine Biosciences announced that Neurocrine has exercised an option to license the global rights of a calcium channel blocker by Idorsia for the treatment of a rare paediatric epilepsy.

* Zug Estates Holding AG: Patrik Stillhart will take reins on 1 june, two months earlier than planned

* Aevis Victoria SA: Q1 REVENUES CHF 194.8 MILLION, UP 9.9%

RESEARCH

SIKA AG: Morgan Stanley initiates with rating equal weight and PT CHF 169

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled