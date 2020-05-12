Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,681 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
The World Health Organization said that “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.
Asian shares skidded on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.
The maker of computer peripherals reported a 13.6% rise in fourth-quarter sales as more people used its products while working from home due to the coronavirus crisis.
Sales slumped 94.1% in April as travel curbs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic remained in place in most of the Swiss aiport retailer’s locations.
The world’s largest duty-free retailer reported turnover at constant currency of 1.44 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion)in the first quarter, marking an organic growth decline of 21.4% from a year ago.
Swiss Life maintained its 2021 targets, saying its business model could weather the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.
* Idorsia and Neurocrine Biosciences announced that Neurocrine has exercised an option to license the global rights of a calcium channel blocker by Idorsia for the treatment of a rare paediatric epilepsy.
* Zug Estates Holding AG: Patrik Stillhart will take reins on 1 june, two months earlier than planned
* Aevis Victoria SA: Q1 REVENUES CHF 194.8 MILLION, UP 9.9%
SIKA AG: Morgan Stanley initiates with rating equal weight and PT CHF 169
No major Swiss economic data scheduled
