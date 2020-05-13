Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Austria aims to ease some border controls with Switzerland within days and to end all controls by June, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Swiss broadcaster SRF, as countries push ahead with loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

Stocks and oil prices fell as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.

ALCON

The eyecare company posted a first-quarter loss, saying the coronavirus pandemic hurt business. It also said it could not provide an estimate for full-year results, but that customer demand would resume once the situation normalises, potentially by late 2020.

BANKING

Investments banks cut jobs at the fastest pace in six years during a first quarter in 2020 even though the coronavirus pandemic triggered a surge in volatility and boosted revenues to a five-year high, data published by research firm Coalition showed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SoftwareONE announced that up to 16 million shares, representing about 10% of its share capital, were intended to be sold by a number of shareholders through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

* Medacta said it has received clearance from the U.S. FDA for its M-Vizion Femoral Revision System Extension for hip arthroplasty and its Long Humeral Diaphysis for shoulder joint replacement.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)