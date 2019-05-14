Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker is pushing back its $4.3 billion takeover offer for gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for a third time in recent months, this time until June 14, as a U.S. regulatory review of the deal drags on.

Roche also said it has a test to aid clinicians in accelerating tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment by detecting antimicrobial resistance.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said first quarter 2019 turnover reached 1.9 billion Swiss francs, driven by organic growth of 2.0%. Gross profit margin further improved to 60.3%.

* Flughafen Zuerich handled 2.7 million passengers in April (+0.9%)

* BKW’s Head of Production and Deputy CEO Hermann Ineichen will leave the company at end of 2019 and the process of finding a replacement is under way

* Lastminute.com said court of Lugano rejected main requests of additional lawsuits brought by Ryanair against them in 2009

ECONOMY

Swiss April producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT.