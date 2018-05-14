Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday expanded the use of Novartis AG’s relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Gilenya to treat children and adolescents. Gilenya is the first FDA-approved drug to treat pediatric patients suffering from relapsing MS. Gilenya, Novartis’s top-selling drug, will be exposed to rivals’ copies next year after patent expiration.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said it will suffer a low-single-digit millions loss as it divests its Solar Systems business to Patrick Hofer-Noser after determining that was the best strategic option for the unit.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has no intention of altering its monetary policy even though the Swiss franc has weakened in recent months, its Vice Chairman told Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende, saying the situation around the country’s currency remained fragile.

For more, click on