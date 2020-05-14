Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer on Thursday said property and casualty claims related to the coronavirus pandemic could total around $750 million this year, after recognising $280 million such claims in the first quarter.

CLARIANT

Clariant is sticking to its plan to pay $1 billion to shareholders from proceeds of asset sales, if they go through, while withholding a regular dividend this year amid the coronavirus crisis, the Swiss chemicals maker said on Thursday.

STRAUMANN

The Swiss maker of dental implants will slash hundreds of jobs after the COVID-19 crisis brought activity in the offices of dentists and orthodontists around the world largely to a standstill, forcing the company to retrench. The expected savings in 2021 will be about 30 million Swiss francs ($30.83 million).

ROCHE

Genentech announced positive results from a trial evaluating tiragolumab and Tecentriq compared with Tecentriq alone as a first-line treatment for people with a certain metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

CORONAVIRUS

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it.

Asia’s stock markets fell and gold hit a one-week high as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zurich reported a 99% fall in passenger numbers in April compared with a year earlier.

* Relief Therapeutics said it got manufacturing validation for a drug from a partner that is being used in a coronavirus trial

* Polyphor announced the acceptance of an abstract at an upcoming virtual scientific program.

* Sunrise Communications cuts its 2020 sales forecast, citing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALCON - SVB Leerink raises target price to $57 from $56

ECONOMY

* Swiss April producer prices due at 0630 GMT