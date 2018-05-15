Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,998 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

POLYPHOR

The company has priced shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 38 Swiss francs ($37.95) each, the biotech company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

SIKA

The company said it is selling a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.50 billion) convertible bond, with the proceeds going towards buying its own shares back from Saint-Gobain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the subcutaneous formulation of its Actremra treatment for a rare form of childhood arthritis in patients aged two years and above.

* Novartis said it has completed its tender offer for AveXis at a price of $218 per share. The Swiss drugmaker can now complete the acquisition.

* Basilea said it has launched its pneumonia antibiotic Zevtera in Saudi Arabia.

* Meyer Burger said it has won two contracts for wire saws for a value of 17.5 million Swiss francs.

* DormaKaba said it has completed the acquisition of Klaus Group, a key systems company based in Peru.

* Orascom Development Holding said net profit at Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Development Egypt for the first quarter rose to 83.1 million Egyptian pounds ($4.67 million), up form 75.9 million pounds a year earlier.

* Implenia said it has won a contract in Germany with a value of around 100 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices for April is due to be published by the Federal Statistics Office at 0715 GMT. ($1 = 17.7800 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)