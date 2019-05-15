Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 9,425 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s largest cement maker reported a 15.5% increase in core operating earnings during its first quarter, helped by strong performance in Europe.

Shares indicated up 1.7%

NOVARTIS

A Japanese government panel approved Novartis’s cancer treatment Kymriah at a price of 33.5 million yen ($305,800), marking the entry of so-called CAR-T therapy in the country.

England’s National Health Service said it had reached a deal to pay for U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc’s expensive spinal muscle atrophy treatment Spinraza. NHS England did not disclose the price it will pay for the drug, which faces potential competition from Novartis gene therapy Zolgensma.

NESTLE

Maggi noodles maker Nestle India’s shares rise as much as 3% to 10,499.8 rupees, their best day in nearly 7 weeks, after quarterly profit and revenue rise

SUNRISE

The telcoms group expects to win unconditional regulatory approval for its acquisition of Liberty Global’s Swiss business UPC, CEO Olaf Swantee told Germany’s Börsen-Zeitung newspaper. Sunrise plans to maintain its dividend policy after the transaction. Freenet is the biggest single Sunrise shareholder with a 24.5% stake

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Sensirion said the AGM approved all proposals of the board of directors.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZURICH INSURANCE - RBC initiates with “outperform” rating

MEDACTA GROUP - Credit Suisse and JP Morgan initiate with “neutral” ratings

ECONOMY

