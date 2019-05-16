Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 9,477 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle has entered exclusive negotiations to sell its skin health business to a consortium led by EQT Partners and Abu Dhabi’s ADIA in a deal worth 10.2 billion Swiss francs ($10.12 billion), it said on Thursday.

ALCON

The Novartis spin-off on Thursday gave its first full-year outlook for 2019 as a standalone company, saying it expected 3 to 5% net sales growth if exchange rates remained constant, with a 17 to 18% core profit margin.

NOVARTIS

Novartis may be close to settling a U.S. lawsuit in which the government alleged the drug maker used kickbacks to doctors, Stat News reported on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The safety profile of Genetech’s Entrectinib cancer drug in a recent study was consistent with that seen in previous analyses, Roche said.

Genetech also announced the approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Venclexta plus Gazyva for people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

SUNRISE

The company raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA, which it now expects to come in at 613 to 628 million Swiss francs ($607.83 million to $622.71 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Implenia won a high double-digit million construction order in the German city of Bad Homburg, it said.

*Lastminute.com reached a core business EBITDA of 18.2 million euros in the first quarter.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)