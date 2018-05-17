Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker’s immunotherapy Tecentriq, given with its older drug Avastin and chemotherapy, improved survival of advanced lung cancer patients by about 30 percent over the combination without Tecentriq, according to interim results of a late stage trial released on Wednesday.

* Treating early stage breast cancer patients for just six months with Roche’s Herceptin works as well as the current 12-month regimen, researchers who conducted a large clinical trial said on Wednesday.

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group has launched a new watch brand, Baume, offering trendy time pieces priced in the hundreds rather than the thousands of dollars to lure young people away from their smartphones for reading the time.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare said it had net assets of 1.232 billion Swiss francs on May 15.

* SFS Group said it raised its interest in Germany’s HECO, a manufacturer of fastening solutions for structural timberwork, to 51 percent.