Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,988 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker’s immunotherapy Tecentriq, given with its older drug Avastin and chemotherapy, improved survival of advanced lung cancer patients by about 30 percent over the combination without Tecentriq, according to interim results of a late stage trial released on Wednesday.

* Follow-up phase III data showed Roche’s Alecensa helped people with ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer live a median of almost three years without their disease worsening or death.

* Treating early stage breast cancer patients for just six months with Roche’s Herceptin works as well as the current 12-month regimen, researchers who conducted a large clinical trial said on Wednesday.

RICHEMONT

* The luxury goods group has launched a new watch brand, Baume, offering trendy time pieces priced in the hundreds rather than the thousands of dollars to lure young people away from their smartphones for reading the time.

* Richemont also announced the final result of its offer for Yoox Net-a-Porter that will be delisted from the Milan stock exchange on June 20. It owns 94.9 percent of YNAP shares and will exercise its squeeze-out right over the remaining outstanding shares.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Arbonia said it acquired the Belgian company Vasco Group for its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology division (HVAC).

* HBM Healthcare said it had net assets of 1.232 billion Swiss francs on May 15.

* Orell Fuessli said it was selling parts of its Atlantic Zeiser business and would have to book extraordinary charges of around 67 million Swiss francs in 2018.

* SFS Group said it raised its interest in Germany’s HECO, a manufacturer of fastening solutions for structural timberwork, to 51 percent.

* Sika said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 11.

* Zueblin Immobilien said it generated earnings before interest tax of 4.4 million Swiss francs, while adjusted earnings amounted to 6.6 million francs in fiscal 2017/18.