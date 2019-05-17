Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 9,611 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
The luxury goods group Richemont said sales of its watches and jewellery both grew by 10% in the year to the end of March, with the Americas and Asia performing well.
Credit Suisse Group AG has established a unit focusing on so-called family office services in Greater China, as demand continues to surge among rich Asians wanting to set up private investment vehicles and plan for business succession.
The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis misled consumers with Voltaren Osteo gel claims. It found that despite having the same active ingredients, Osteo Gel was often sold at a significantly higher retail price than Emulgel.
* HBM Healthcare Investments reported fiscal year profit of CHF 209 million ($207.14 million).
$1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk