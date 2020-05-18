Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

LONZA

The Basel-based company said Moncef Slaoui is stepping down as a board member after he was named chief advisor to the U.S. government’s “Warp Speed” initiative to quickly develop a vaccine. In a short release, Lonza said it “wishes Dr. Slaoui every success in his new role.”

A full V-shaped recovery is unlikely for the Swiss economy, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, as the central bank focuses on currency interventions to keep the Swiss franc in check.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vifor Pharma said its Phase 2 LUMINA-1 trial of CCX140 in an orphan kidney disorder failed.

* Cicor said it sees H1 sales falling 15-20% compared to last year

* Kardex said it bought a majority stake in Robomotive

* Leclanche said its net loss widened to 83.4 million francs

* SHL Telemedicine said CEO Yoav Rubinstein is quitting as CEO, to be replaced in the interim by Erez Nachtomy.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG - 0.75 CHF/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SWATCH GROUP AG - 1.10 CHF/shr dividend

VAT GROUP AG - 3.00 CHF/shr dividend

VIFOR PHARMA AG - 2.00 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.