Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
The Basel-based company said Moncef Slaoui is stepping down as a board member after he was named chief advisor to the U.S. government’s “Warp Speed” initiative to quickly develop a vaccine. In a short release, Lonza said it “wishes Dr. Slaoui every success in his new role.”
A full V-shaped recovery is unlikely for the Swiss economy, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, as the central bank focuses on currency interventions to keep the Swiss franc in check.
* Vifor Pharma said its Phase 2 LUMINA-1 trial of CCX140 in an orphan kidney disorder failed.
* Cicor said it sees H1 sales falling 15-20% compared to last year
* Kardex said it bought a majority stake in Robomotive
* Leclanche said its net loss widened to 83.4 million francs
* SHL Telemedicine said CEO Yoav Rubinstein is quitting as CEO, to be replaced in the interim by Erez Nachtomy.
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG - 0.75 CHF/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
SWATCH GROUP AG - 1.10 CHF/shr dividend
VAT GROUP AG - 3.00 CHF/shr dividend
VIFOR PHARMA AG - 2.00 CHF/shr dividend
No major economic data scheduled.
