Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% at 9,773 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SUNRISE

Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise Communications Group and Salt, a unit of French company Iliad, said on Tuesday they are forming a partnership to deliver fibre based broadband services to 1.5 million homes in Switzerland.

JULIUS BAER

The private bank saw assets under management fall 8% in the first four months of 2020 to 392 billion Swiss francs ($403.38 billion), it said on Tuesday, even as a hit to markets from coronavirus turmoil boosted its gross margins.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday it was awarded conditional European approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma for treating children with specific forms of the hereditary disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova reported better-than-expected annual core earnings on Tuesday, citing success from a raft of measures taken to address the coronavirus crisis.

ROCHE

The drugmaker’s Genentech unit said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tecentriq as a standalone therapy for an advanced form of lung cancer.

CORONAVIRUS

France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing up the euro and bringing down Italian bond yields.

Asian shares jumped and oil extended gains on optimism the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine, while the euro hovered near a two-week top.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organization if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider the membership of the United States in the body.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alcon said it priced $750 million in a senior notes offering

* Richemont said it successfully placed a euro-denominated bond with a volume of 2 billion euros.

* Schaffner said Georg Wechsler will not stand for re-election as member of the Board of Directors at the next AGM.

* Wisekey said it signed a 10-million Swiss franc investment with investment firm Nice & Green to finance its new IoT division in Europe and future M&A opportunities.

* LEM Holding said full-year net profit rose nearly 16% to 60.7 million franc, adding it would likely have “no real visibility” on future business until its second quarter

* Zueblin said full-year net earnings fell to 4.6 million francs, from 6.2 million, as it proposed a distribution of 1 franc per share. Valuation of its real-estate portfolio was affected by COVID-19 uncertainty, it said.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VIFOR PHARMA - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 160 from chf 153

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)