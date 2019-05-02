Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,748 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim said it was selling its operations in Malaysia to YTL Cement Berhard for $396 million, the latest divestment by the Swiss cement maker as it retreats from fringe markets.

GEBERIT

Geberit said it expected 2019 to be a “challenging” year, citing increased economic volatility and a construction slowdown in many markets, as it reported first quarter earnings ahead of expectations.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom confirmed its outlook for the year after a solid performance at its Fastweb unit helped net income rise slightly in the first quarter.

UBS

The Swiss bank’s shareholders might reject the discharge of the board and top management, Chairman Axel Weber said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

AGM due

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it signed an agreement with Volkswagen to provide robotics painting solutions for an electric vehicle factory in China. No financial details were disclosed.

* Airopack Technology reported a net loss of 56.1 million euros in its 2018 financial year.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said that its partner Avir Pharma Inc. launched the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Canada.

* Julius Baer said it signed an agreement with Brazilian digital financial advisor Magnetis, in which it will acquire a minority stake over the next two years.

* Sulzer said it was acquiring technology firm GTC Technology US, LLC.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALCON - Credit Suisse initiates coverage with “outperform” rating

ECONOMY

* Swiss March retail sales data due at 0630 GMT

* Swiss manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at 50.5 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)