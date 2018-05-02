Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

U.S. regulators approved Novartis’ cell therapy Kymriah for treatment of patients with a second type of blood cancer, large B-cell lymphoma, that has worsened despite two or more earlier lines of therapy, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

SWISSCOM

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect Q1 EBITDA to fall 2.1 percent to 1.05 billion Swiss francs on flat revenue of 2.83 billion

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OC Oerlikon reported Q1 EBIT up 84.6 pct at 72 million Swiss francs.

* Bell Food Group said it holds a 59.73 pct holding in Huegli.

* Investis said it had acquired six residential properties in Geneva for 52 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale de Genève aid a shareholders agreement has been signed by the Canton, the City of Geneva and the Association of Geneva Municipalities governing the minimum number of bank shares which each public authority is required to hold.

ECONOMY

* Consumer confidence data for Q2 due at 0545 GMT

* Retail sales for March due at 0715 GMT

* Manufacturing PMI data for April due at 0730 GMT