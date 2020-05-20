Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 9,739 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Roche said its COVID-19 antibody test is being used at more than 20 initial lab sites around the United States, with labs able to perform more than 2 million tests per week by June. The drug and diagnostics maker said it aims to increase to more than 200 commercial and hospital lab sites for the tests over the coming weeks.

Swiss financial supervisor FINMA Said it was extending the exemption for the calculation of the leverage ratio for all banks until 1 January 2021, from a previous date of 1 July 2020.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Idorsia has raised 330 million Swiss francs ($340.31 million) from a share offering, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, as it bolsters its coffers for the planned launch of an insomnia drug and for research and development.

* Compagnie Financiere Richemont said it had placed a 2 billion euro denominated bond.

* Meyer Burger: The solar panel equipment manufacturer said it was told by shareholder Sentis Capital that a shareholder group with around 12% of voting rights in 2019 had been terminated.

* SoftwareONE said it had acquired Gorillastack to accelerate its cloud management capabilities for AWS and Azure.

* Addex Therapeutics said its first-quarter net loss widened to 4.3 million Sfr.

* Orascom Development said its subsidiary ECO-BOS Development Limited had secured 18 million pounds to kick-start its 1,500 home project in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

* Meier Tobler Group confirmed key data and published details on the subscription offer for additional shares.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals completed the enrollment of a Phase 3 Sideros study with Puldysa.

* Mikron said it was making 47 positions in Switzerland redundant, reducing working hours of a further 57 employees, and cutting 50 jobs in Germany as a part of a restructuring plan to align the company with the market circumstances.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 41.5 FROM CHF 38, JEFFERIES RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 47 FROM CHF 43

* LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 88 FROM CHF 92

* ABB: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 16.50 FROM CHF 17

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)