Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,618 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

A former Credit Suisse Group AG banker pleaded guilty on Monday to a U.S. charge that she helped launder money from a kickback scheme involving $2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique.

The Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said its 2018/19 group sales rose by 4.4% to 2.76 billion Swiss francs ($2.73 billion), helped by growing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

* Investis Holding SA said it would reverse CHF 61 million ($60.42 million) of deferred taxes. It said it expected to record tax income in the first half of this year and in the fiscal year 2019 due to that reversal.