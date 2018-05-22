Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,967 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche’s new haemophilia drug Hemlibra dramatically reduced bleeding in a broad population of haemophilia patients, results from two clinical trials showed on Monday, setting it up to take a dominant market position.

SANCTIONS

Sanctions-hit Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and his Renova Group have repaid loans amounting to over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) to banks including JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and UBS, Renova and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Vekselberg has also cut his holdings in Swiss companies OC Oerlikon and Schmolz + Bickenbach after a deal with minority shareholders and managers at his holding group Liwet Holding AG, one of his companies said on Friday.

Liwet Holding AG and the Renova Group now hold 26.9 percent of all voting rights in Schmolz+Bickenbach, according to a disclosure report the company received after Renova Group and Schmolz + Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH terminated an existing shareholders’ agreement.

SONOVA

Full-year operating profit rose 15 percent, beating analyst expectations, as the world’s biggest hearing aid maker rode what it called “strong momentum” in its largest markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance Group AG completes share buyback programme

* Temenos Group AG announces launch of a $250 million share buyback programme

* Kudelski SA says to collaborate with U-Blox on secure connectivity for consumer, automotive and industrial IOT

* Peach Property Group AG: purchase of 1,066 apartments in Baden-Wuerttemberg; increase in portfolio to 8,000 apartments

* Von Roll Holding AG: sells Luhe site for more than 10 million Sfr

* Partners Group on Monday said it was acquiring an ownership stake in GlobalLogic Inc from Apax Funds

Partners Group and Kedaara Capital also on Monday jointly announced their acquisition of Indian hypermarket brand Vishal Mega Mart from private equity firm TPG

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.