Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ROCHE

Roche’s new haemophilia drug Hemlibra dramatically reduced bleeding in a broad population of haemophilia patients, results from two clinical trials showed on Monday, setting it up to take a dominant market position.

SANCTIONS

Sanctions-hit Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and his Renova Group have repaid loans amounting to over one billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) to banks including JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and UBS, Renova and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Vekselberg has also cut his holdings in Swiss companies OC Oerlikon and Schmolz + Bickenbach after a deal with minority shareholders and managers at his holding group Liwet Holding AG, one of his companies said on Friday.

Liwet Holding AG and the Renova Group now hold 26.9 percent of all voting rights in Schmolz+Bickenbach, according to a disclosure report the company received after Renova Group and Schmolz + Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH terminated an existing shareholders’ agreement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group on Monday said it was acquiring an ownership stake in GlobalLogic Inc from Apax Funds

Partners Group and Kedaara Capital also on Monday jointly announced their acquisition of Indian hypermarket brand Vishal Mega Mart from private equity firm TPG

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.