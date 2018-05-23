FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday said its assets under management rose 3 percent in the first four months of 2018 to 401 billion Swiss francs ($404 billion).

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said that it received a complete response letter consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations’s feedback earlier thi smonth in which the agency determined it could not approve the company’s Methylene Blue.

* LEM Holding said fourth-quarter net profit rose 28 percent to 15.3 million francs.

* Vifor Pharma said it is working with Cara Therapeutics to develop an injection for a chronic kidney disease called associated pruritus.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said in Le Temps that if Swiss voters said yes to a sovereign money initiative on Sunday that could lead to inflation.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.