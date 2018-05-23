Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday said its assets under management rose 3 percent in the first four months of 2018 to 401 billion Swiss francs ($404 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said that it received a complete response letter consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations’s feedback earlier thi smonth in which the agency determined it could not approve the company’s Methylene Blue.

* LEM Holding said fourth-quarter net profit rose 28 percent to 15.3 million francs.

* Vifor Pharma said it is working with Cara Therapeutics to develop an injection for a chronic kidney disease called associated pruritus.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said in Le Temps that if Swiss voters said yes to a sovereign money initiative on Sunday that could lead to inflation.