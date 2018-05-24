FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:48 AM / in 5 minutes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

UBS has appointed leaders for its Greater China business which is being formed by merging its China-focused investment banking teams, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners announced a joint venture to acquire metering business Acumen from Origin Energy Limited. The joint venture has raised over 500 million Australian dollars ($378.35 million) to finance the rollout of smart meters in Australia.

* Bell Food Group said it holds 98.09 percent of Huegli shares after its public tender offer.

$1 = 1.3215 Australian dollars Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
