Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 24(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said takeover targets in China for global pharmaceuticals groups are scarce due to few novel drugs, data quality fears and lagging regulatory standards in the most-populous country.
CEO due to speak at a business conference in Switzerland.
Four-months interim statement due.
The bank has drawn up a shortlist of internal as well as external candidates to select a new CEO, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, adding that it could make a decision by the third quarter.
*Sika said it completed its acquisition of Parex
Opposition from across the political spectrum will make it all but impossible for the Swiss government to sign a draft treaty with the European Union next month, sources close to the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)