Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 24(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said takeover targets in China for global pharmaceuticals groups are scarce due to few novel drugs, data quality fears and lagging regulatory standards in the most-populous country.

NESTLE

CEO due to speak at a business conference in Switzerland.

JULIUS BAER

Four-months interim statement due.

The bank has drawn up a shortlist of internal as well as external candidates to select a new CEO, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, adding that it could make a decision by the third quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Sika said it completed its acquisition of Parex

ECONOMY

Opposition from across the political spectrum will make it all but impossible for the Swiss government to sign a draft treaty with the European Union next month, sources close to the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)