Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8796.3 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

RICHEMONT

The Swiss luxury goods group has clinched its takeover offer for Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) by garnering more than 95 percent of the Italian group’s shares, the companies said on Friday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement maker is poised to launch a major shake-up of its head offices in Paris and Zurich which could trigger hundreds of job cuts, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bell Food Group announced the final terms of the planned capital increase where it expects to raise around 612.6 million Swiss francs ($617.42 million).

* Zurich Insurance Group said it has successfully placed 350 million Australian dollars ($264.74 million) of senior debt with a coupon of 3.477 percent.

* Hochdorf said it has signed an agreement to acquire Bimbosan, a Swiss infant nutrition company.

* Orascom Holding said it has signed contract to sell its stake in Tamweel Group at a total equity valuation of around 20 million Swiss francs.

* LEM said Eric Chaussin, its designated Senior Vice President Industry, has decided not to take on the position at the company.

* WISekey said it has bought the remaining 15 percent of cyber security company QuoVadis it did not own and has renamed the service WISekey QuoVadis.

* Straumann said it has signed an agreement to work with Zirkonzahn USA Inc. in the United States and Canada.