Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8796.3 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
The Swiss luxury goods group has clinched its takeover offer for Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) by garnering more than 95 percent of the Italian group’s shares, the companies said on Friday.
The cement maker is poised to launch a major shake-up of its head offices in Paris and Zurich which could trigger hundreds of job cuts, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Bell Food Group announced the final terms of the planned capital increase where it expects to raise around 612.6 million Swiss francs ($617.42 million).
* Zurich Insurance Group said it has successfully placed 350 million Australian dollars ($264.74 million) of senior debt with a coupon of 3.477 percent.
* Hochdorf said it has signed an agreement to acquire Bimbosan, a Swiss infant nutrition company.
* Orascom Holding said it has signed contract to sell its stake in Tamweel Group at a total equity valuation of around 20 million Swiss francs.
* LEM said Eric Chaussin, its designated Senior Vice President Industry, has decided not to take on the position at the company.
* WISekey said it has bought the remaining 15 percent of cyber security company QuoVadis it did not own and has renamed the service WISekey QuoVadis.
* Straumann said it has signed an agreement to work with Zirkonzahn USA Inc. in the United States and Canada.
$1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs $1 = 1.3221 Australian dollars