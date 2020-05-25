Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse expects to get by with fewer staff in coming years as automation kicks off, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told NZZ, and as the bank positions itself toward more digital interactions and remote working in the post-COVID-19 world.

KUEHNE + NAGEL

The freight-forwarder may cut more than 20,000 jobs, with warehouse workers most affected, as the coronavirus-caused economic crisis hits shipping, controlling shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne said in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bachem said it would invest about 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) to guarantee supply of the anaesthetic Propofol, which is used to sedate ventilated COVID-19 patients.

* Baloise Holding said it was temporarily reducing the borrowing rate for occupational pensions to 1% through September to help provide its customers with liquidity during the pandemic

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q1 industrial production due at 0630 GMT

* SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT