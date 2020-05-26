Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5% higher at 9,877 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

UBS

The Swiss bank said on Monday it has created a new global financing team, a group that will span across divisions under one group in order to serve clients in a faster and simpler fashion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Private Equity Holding said it would hold its annual general meeting on June 30 instead of July 2 and proposed a reduced dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per share, to be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings

* Swiss Life increased the number of full insurance contracts by 6.2% in 2019 for its group life business, it said on Tuesday, as group insurance premiums rose to 3.661 billion Swiss francs. Additional reserves totalling 254 million Swiss francs had strengthened its balance sheet

* Swiss-Irish baked goods company Aryzta said on Tuesday market conditions and prospects deteriorated sharply since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a steep decline in April revenue.

Pressed by activists, it will hold an extraordinary meeting by mid-August

* Burkhalter kept its dividend proposal of 3.70 Swiss francs per share, saying it could not provide an exact outlook for 2020 but its board expected a profit

* Hochdorf Holding has appointed Nanette Haubensak as CFO

ECONOMY

Swiss April trade balance stood at 4.043 billion francs in April