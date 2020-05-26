Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

UBS

The swiss bank said on Monday it has created a new global financing team, a group that will span across divisions under one group in order to serve clients in a faster and simpler fashion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Private Equity Holding said it would hold its annual general meeting on June 30 instead of July 2 and proposed a reduced dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per share, to be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings

* Pressed by activists, Aryzta to hold extraordinary meeting by mid-August

ECONOMY

Swiss April trade balance due at 0600 GMT.

Swiss Q1 employment due at 0600 GMT.