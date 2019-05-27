Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,701 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker on Friday won U.S. approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the leading genetic cause of death in infants, and priced the one-time treatment at a record $2.125 million.

Separately, Novartis’ breast cancer treatment alpslisib, to be marketed under the brand name Piqray, also won FDA approval on Friday.

EX-DIVIDEND

The Swatch Group - 8.00 CHF/shr dividend

COMPANY NEWS

* Medartis said it has named a new CEO, Cristoph Broennimann

* DKSH Holding said it bought a specialty chemicals distributor in Benelux

* Santhera said it has submitted a marketing authorization application for Puldysa for respiratory dysfunction in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy to the European Medicines Agency.

* Aevis Victoria said it placed 61% of Infracore’s share capital

ECONOMY

Non-farm payrolls for the first quarter due at 0630 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)