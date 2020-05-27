Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it is pressing ahead with its own study of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, even as the World Health Organization puts its own multi-country effort on pause to examine safety concerns.

“We need randomised, controlled clinical trials to clearly understand efficacy and safety,” a spokesman said.

SIKA

France’s Saint Gobain is selling a $2.8 billion stake in Swiss adhesives maker Sika, jettisoning a holding linked to the French company’s unsuccessful takeover attempt.

STADLER RAIL

Germany’s RAG Stiftung said it intends to remain a significant shareholder in Stadler Rail, even as it sells 5 million shares and cuts its stake in half to 5%. Buyers include Stadler’s main shareholder, Peter Spuhler.

ARYZTA

A shareholder group led by Swiss activist investor Veraison said it took on another stock owner, Heiner Kamps, bringing its total ownership to 18.4% of the shares. The group is pursuing changes at Aryzta, including naming Urs Jordi as its new chairman.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Kudelski Group announced a technology and intellectual property license agreement with Swiss sports streaming service DAZN

* Sonova said it issued a double tranche 500 million Swiss franc bond

* Medacta said it got the CE marking for multiple sports medicine products.

ECONOMY

Swiss May investor sentiment due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)