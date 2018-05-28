Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS RE

The biggest reinsurer and SoftBank have ended discussions about a potential minority investment by the Japanese group, the Swiss company said on Monday.

SULZER

The Swiss pumpmaker said on Monday that Axel Heitmann, one of four representatives of Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg’s investment company Renova on its board, had submitted his resignation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group says it plans to invest $700 million Australian dollars in an Australian renewable energy platform.

* Bank Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub plans to cut jobs at Notenstein La Roche, which the Swiss bank is buying, he told newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

ECONOMY

Data for non-farm payrolls in first quarter due at 0715 GMT

SNB data on sight deposits due at 0800 GMT